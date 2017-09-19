Sunshine today, showers/rain Thursday-Friday

Wednesday will be a transition day as the next weather disturbance approaches Arizona from the west, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Daytime highs will reach the 97˚F-100˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies (expect a few passing afternoon high clouds). Light and variable winds early on will give way to developing breezier conditions into the evening (gusts around 10-20 mph). Wednesday will be a transition day as the next weather disturbance approaches Arizona from the west. High temperatures are still forecast to reach the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. South/southwest winds will be breezy through most of the day with gusts around 15-25 mph. A short period of unsettled weather should follow during the Thursday/Friday time period,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “Looking ahead, our next disturbance will affect the region Thursday into Friday bringing another cold front, gusty winds and a shot for showers/rain. A colder air mass is then forecast to settle over the region Friday into the weekend.”
