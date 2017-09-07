Sunny then dusty Thursday

For today plan on mainly sunny skies into the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will warm into the 103˚F-106˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Lots to talk about in today’s extended outlook as a period of active weather is in the cards around the state over the next 72 hours. Looking at the big picture, the monsoon ridge has relocated southeast across New Mexico/Texas and a large cutoff disturbance is taking shape off the west coast of California. Resulting enhanced southerly flow will allow deeper moisture to advect north into our region. In regards to storm potential, it looks like the county could see several rounds of activity through the period. The first, possibly arriving this evening, would be highlighted by strong outflow winds, blowing dust and localized downpours with storms moving north out of Pima County. Subsequent active periods are likely into Friday morning and then again Friday evening into Saturday morning with the threat transitioning more to heavy rain and potential localized flooding. For today plan on mainly sunny skies into the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will warm into the 103˚F-106˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable winds through early afternoon will likely give way to gusty winds and possible blowing dust tonight (impacts to I-10 and I-8 corridors). As highlighted above, storms are expected to initiate across southern Arizona this afternoon with activity moving north into portions of the County this evening lasting into the overnight hours. Any stronger storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, blowing dust, and localized heavy rain. Conditions will be monitored closely the remainder of the day,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.