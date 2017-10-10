Sunny, dry conditions Oct. 10

Plan on sunny skies with perhaps a few pockets of high clouds into this afternoon, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.

“Weak high pressure will remain in place across the desert Southwest today into Wednesday lending to a modest warming trend. Daily highs will reach the low 90s today before jumping into the mid 90s for tomorrow. Looking ahead, general troughing will develop across the western U.S. helping to drop our temperatures back towards seasonal normals during the second half of the week. Overall, plan on sunny skies and dry conditions with periods of morning breeziness. For today plan on sunny skies with perhaps a few pockets of high clouds into this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the 90˚F-93˚F range around the Valley with upper 80s across the higher terrain locales. East/southeast winds will be breezy at times in the 7-14 mph range with localized gusts as high as 20 mph. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s around the urban corridor under clear skies and breezy winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.

The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.

The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.

