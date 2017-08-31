Sunny, 106˚F-108˚F Aug. 31

The forecast for Aug. 31 is for temperatures to reach the 106˚F-108˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on another round of sunny skies. Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 106˚F-108˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category through the day with no gusts of any consequence. No storms are expected to affect the county (Aug. 31) afternoon/evening. Heading into Friday plan on continuing dry conditions with temperatures reaching around the 107˚F mark,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.