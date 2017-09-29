Sunny and 96˚F-98˚F Friday

Daytime highs will see a boost Friday into the 96˚F-98˚F range around the Valley under mainly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The warming trend kicks into high gear (Sept. 29) lasting into the weekend. Daytime highs will see a boost into the 96˚F-98˚F range around the Valley under mainly sunny skies. Variable winds will hover in the light category with localized evening/overnight gusts around 10-15 mph. Expect to see continuing shower/storm activity across far eastern Arizona (outside the county). Generally quiet weather is forecast for this upcoming weekend. Daily highs will peak in the upper 90s to around 100˚F under mainly sunny skies and light winds with warmer weather continuing into the start of next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.