Stretches of State Route 51 closed this weekend for pavement work

A pavement-improvement project will close parts of State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) in Phoenix this weekend (Oct. 28-29), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should plan ahead and consider alternate routes, including Interstate 17 or Loop 101, while stretches of SR 51 are closed.
Northbound SR 51 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange to Loop 101 in north Phoenix while crews apply an oil-based treatment to refresh the existing rubberized asphalt freeway pavement. The ramps connecting I-10 or Loop 202 to northbound SR 51 also will be closed.
The pavement-improvement work on Saturday will begin along the north end of the northbound stretch of SR 51, allowing crews to reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the work progresses.
Southbound SR 51 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, between Loop 101 in north Phoenix and the I-10 Mini-Stack south of McDowell Road. All Loop 101 and Black Mountain Boulevard ramps to southbound SR 51 will be closed.
The pavement-improvement work on Sunday will begin along the south end of the southbound stretch of SR 51, allowing crews to reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the work progresses.
ADOT will provide updates about the SR 51 work on Saturday and Sunday at azdot.gov and via the agency’s Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).
Other sections of Phoenix-area freeway pavement have recently been improved with the roadway treatment, including Loop 101 in the Glendale area and I-10 west of Loop 101 in the West Valley.