Stretches of I-10, I-17 in Phoenix closed overnight this week (April 4-7)

Overnight freeway improvement work will close or restrict stretches of Interstate 10 or Interstate 17 in Phoenix this week (April 4-7). The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound I-10 closed overnight at 27th Avenue from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (April 5) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 35th avenues also closed. Consider exiting freeway ahead of closure and using eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond closure. Drivers can re-enter eastbound I-10 at 19th Avenue.
- I-10 narrowed to three lanes in both directions overnight between 43rd and 75th avenues from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (April 5) and from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (April 6) for work on the future Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Allow extra travel time, use caution in work zones and consider alternate routes.
- Northbound I-17 closed overnight between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (April 6) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Northern Avenue also closed. Traffic will detour along northbound frontage road. Northbound State Route 51 also serves as alternate northbound freeway route.
- Southbound I-17 closed overnight at Peoria Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (April 7) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus roads also closed. Traffic will exit and re-enter southbound I-17 using the off- and on-ramps at Peoria Avenue.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides state highway information via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).