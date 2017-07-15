Storms possible Saturday and Sunday

Sunday could be a big day for storms the east Valley feels the effects of a disturbance moving in from the east, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Monsoon is kicking into full gear here in central Arizona and a small disturbance from the east portends an interesting weekend. (Saturday) moisture creeps up a bit. There will be very little change in daytime highs/lows. Sunday could be a big day as we feel the effects of that disturbance moving in from the east,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.