Highs will be a comparatively comfortable upper 90s on Saturday and storm chances will continue, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Storm chances continue but the possibility of very heavy rain diminishes as we’ll be cloudy for much of the day and the atmosphere will be ‘worked over.’ Highs will be a comparatively comfortable upper 90s in the warmer southern zones and right at 90 in places like Aguila and Carefree. Sunday a chance of showers remains in the morning, followed by sunny skies and a jump in temperatures – just under 100 for the northern zones and 103-105 for the southern,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.