Expect a return of daily thunderstorm chances the next few days, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Big changes are underway as storm activity ramps up through the end of the week. A large complex of storms over Sonora, Mexico overnight (on Aug. 9-10) has led to substantial gulf surge of moisture northward into the southern half of Arizona with morning cloudiness as evidence. Dewpoints have jumped into the 60s with precipitable water now nearing 1.50 inches. The monsoon ridge has migrated east towards the New Mexico and Texas border lending to south/southeasterly steering flow. Overall, the pattern is set for a return of daily thunderstorm chances the next few days along with tempered daytime temperatures thanks in part to the increased moisture and cloudiness. For (Aug. 11) morning plan on remnant morning cloudiness and muggy conditions. Afternoon highs will remained tempered in the 104˚F-106˚F range around the Valley under sunnier conditions. Light and variable winds may give way to localized gustier conditions from any passing outflows. Storm setup will be similar to (Aug. 10), with activity initiating to our south and east before trying to move north/west into the lower deserts. Outflow boundary interactions will be necessary for lower desert storms. Storm chances will continue into this upcoming weekend as sufficient moisture remains in place, though steering flow will turn more southwesterly Saturday into Sunday which may limit overall coverage by late weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.