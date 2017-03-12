ADOT: Spring forward? Not if you buckle up

ADOT recently revealed the 20 finalists in its safety message contest. It’ll announce the winners in April, but one contest entry will be displayed on ADOT’s dynamic message signs this weekend before voting wraps up on Wednesday, March 15, according to a press release.
Blame daylight saving time.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, billions of people worldwide will spring forward, setting their clocks ahead one hour. Meanwhile, Arizona doesn’t observe daylight saving time and Phoenix resident Chris Ambiel conjured up a clever message that combined the twice-annual clock-changing event and seat belts, according to the release. It is:
ARIZONA DOESN’T
SPRING FORWARD
WE BUCKLE UP
Often, safety messages are related to holidays or current events, such as popular concerts, blockbuster movie premieres and sporting events. The message makes that connection too, tying something everyone is familiar with, such as daylight saving time, with a safety element. About 30 percent of all people killed on Arizona’s roads each year weren’t wearing seat belts. In 2015, that equaled 258 unnecessary fatalities, according to the release.
“I came up with this message because I was trying to show some humor and the importance of wearing seat belts,” Ambiel said. “It just came to mind, being that we don’t turn back the clocks in Arizona or forward them for daylight saving time.”
Because contest winners will be displayed on overhead signs in April and daylight saving time occurs in March, ADOT chose to run Ambiel’s message when it was most relevant. Two finalists will be picked. Visit azdot.gov/signcontest before March 15 and vote for a favorite.