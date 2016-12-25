Specialty plates brought in $66 million for charitable causes since 2007

What goes on the back of your vehicle, looks great and makes a lot of money for a worthy cause? A specialty license plate from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division does, and more of them are on the way, according to a press release.
Since fiscal 2007, the total revenue generated from the sale of specialty license plates has reached $66 million. Those funds support causes including cancer awareness and research, child abuse prevention, environmental awareness, organ donation, university scholarships, veterans’ programs and quite a few more.
“The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in the release. “To have raised $66 million since 2007 proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes. Even during the depth of the economic downturn a few years ago, these revenues went up and that trend is continuing today.”
Starting Dec. 19, three new plates will be made available. The Grand Canyon University plate will raise funds for academic scholarships. Historic preservation funds will be raised by the Historic Route 66 plate. A Special Olympics plate will support that organization’s sports, health and leadership programs.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to have a Grand Canyon University-themed license plate,” GCU Communications Director Bob Romantic said in the release. “It’s a way for people to not only show pride in the university but also support academic scholarships that make it possible for many students to attend college.”
A fourth plate, for the 100 Club/First Responders, will soon be available pending completion of the plate design. Those funds will go toward scholarships for family members of public safety officers and firefighters.
Specialty plates typically cost $25. Of that, $17 is committed to the benefiting organization. For more information about specialty plates including how to order, visit ServiceArizona.com or azdot.gov/mvd.
The specialty plate program was established by state law in 1989.