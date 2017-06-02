Southbound Interstate 17 closures in Phoenix continue this weekend for rubberized asphalt paving

Southbound I-17 will be closed between I-10 at the “Stack” interchange and 19th Avenue this weekend, as will several ramps along I-17 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51 to I-10, and plan for heavy traffic from 10 p.m. Friday June 2, through 5 a.m. Monday June 5. The following restrictions will be in place:
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between I-10 at the “Stack” interchange and 19th Avenue.
- The ramps from east- and westbound I-10 to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange will be closed. Note: Southbound I-17 ramps to I-10 will remain open.
- Southbound I-17 access ramps at Thomas and McDowell roads, and at Grant Street, will be closed.
- Van Buren Street will be closed in both directions at I-17 for fence replacement. Westbound drivers can use McDowell Road; eastbound drivers can use Jefferson Street.
The closures are occurring in conjunction with the $9.8 million pavement-improvement project on I-17 between Dunlap and 19th avenues. ADOT is putting down a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt. Work on northbound I-17 is complete. Paving and improvements to cross streets are scheduled to continue through June on southbound I-17 between the “Stack” and 19th Avenue. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information about this project, visit azdot.gov/I17pavementpreservation, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.