Some I-17 ramps to I-10 at ‘Stack’ interchange closed overnight

Work to install fresh lane stripes and other pavement markings will require overnight closures of ramps at the I-10/I-17 “Stack” interchange in Phoenix tonight and Tuesday night (July 17-18). The work is part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s I-17 improvement project to add a new layer of smooth rubberized asphalt along the freeway. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following ramp closures are in place:
Northbound Interstate 17 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (July 19) for final lane striping on the new rubberized asphalt pavement. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including exiting northbound I-17 ahead of the closure and using local streets, including northbound 19th Avenue, to connect with eastbound I-10.
North- and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to eastbound I-10 was closed overnight from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for final lane striping on the new rubberized asphalt pavement.
