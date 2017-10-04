Series 6 liquor license sought for Superstition Manor Wedding and Event Center

Oct 4th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote on a person and location transfer of a series 6 liquor license from Theresa June Morse to John Andrew Burns for Superstition Manor Wedding and Event Center, 1220 N. Signal Butte Road in Mesa. The board’s decision will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Oct. 4, in the Board of Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix. The agenda is here.

Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie