Series 6 liquor license sought for Superstition Manor Wedding and Event Center

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote on a person and location transfer of a series 6 liquor license from Theresa June Morse to John Andrew Burns for Superstition Manor Wedding and Event Center, 1220 N. Signal Butte Road in Mesa. The board’s decision will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Oct. 4, in the Board of Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix. The agenda is here.
Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.