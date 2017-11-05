Sacaton rest area on I-10 to reopen with renovation rescheduled

The Sacaton Rest Area on Interstate 10 south of the Phoenix area will reopen Monday, Nov. 6, with a six-month renovation now scheduled to begin in January, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Septic tanks the contractor has custom-ordered for the $3 million project are scheduled to take more time to arrive than originally anticipated, and ADOT decided to open the rest area through the busy holiday travel season. The move doesn’t affect the project’s cost.
Work planned for the rest area, on both westbound and eastbound I-10 between Casa Blanca Road and State Route 387 near Casa Grande, will include upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, replacing a water line, replacing the septic tanks and sewer lines, upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems, and painting.