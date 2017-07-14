Update: Roadway improvement project on US 60 between Globe and Show Low temporarily delayed

The Arizona Department of Transportation has temporarily delayed to start of a chip-seal project on U.S. Highway 60 between Globe and Show Low. The $1.4 million, three-month project aims to improve and protect the roadway surface. Work originally scheduled to being on July 12 will begin at a later date. ADOT will announce a new start date when it is confirmed.
Once work begins, ADOT advises motorists to plan for the following restrictions and expect delays of up to 30 minutes:
- US 60 will be narrowed to one lane only in two-to-seven-mile increments between milepost 286 and milepost 302 in the Salt River Canyon.
- A pilot car and flaggers will guide alternating traffic through the work zone.
- Closures are scheduled to be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Work consists of applying a protective chip seal coat on the travel lanes, shoulders and turn lanes. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.
Learn more about the project at https://www.azdot.gov/US60ChipSeal
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call ADOT Senior Community Relations Officer Sebastian Tonazzi at 520-268-5519 or email STonazzi@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.