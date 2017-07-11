Roadway improvement project scheduled on US 60 near Globe

The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a chip-seal project on US 60 between Globe and Show Low in July. The $1.4 million, three-month project aims to improve and protect the roadway surface.
Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 12, and continue until fall. ADOT advises motorists to plan for the following restrictions and expect delays of up to 30 minutes:
- U.S. Highway 60 will be narrowed to one lane only in two-to-seven-mile increments between milepost 286 and milepost 302 in the Salt River Canyon.
- A pilot car and flaggers will guide alternating traffic through the work zone.
- Closures are scheduled to be in place 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through September.
Work consists of applying a protective chip seal coat on the travel lanes, shoulders and turn lanes. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.
Learn more about the project at www.azdot.gov/US60ChipSeal.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 520-268-5519 or e-mail STonazzi@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.