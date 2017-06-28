Restrictions scheduled on State Route 287 for maintenance work in Pinal County

State Route 287 will have alternating lane closures in both directions from Attaway Road to SR 79 in Pinal County (mileposts 137-142) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, for pavement work.
- Traffic will be alternated to the open lane and guided through the work zone by a pilot vehicle, work crews and traffic devices.
- Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call Paki Rico, ADOT senior community relations officer, at 520-388-4233 or e-mail prico@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.