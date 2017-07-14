Red Mountain Group brings new life to retail center

Red Mountain Group, a retail redevelopment industry business, announced July 13 the completion of a$5 million redevelopment of the 130,000-square-foot shopping center on the northeast corner of Main Street and Lindsay Road in Mesa.
“Red Mountain Group has successfully revitalized this corner of central Mesa,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a press release. “The redesign has updated the look and feel of one of our older retail neighborhoods.”
The newly renovated center will host Big Lots, Ross Dress for Less, Melrose Family Fashions, and the Shoe Dept. Big Lots will occupy 35,000 square feet, while Ross Dress for Less will occupy up to 30,000 square feet.
“This is a great re-use of an existing building that will bring more jobs and future development to the area” District 2 Councilman Jeremy Whittaker said in the release. “Red Mountain Group made a significant investment in a property that is more than 40 years old and we are thrilled they have made this commitment to District 2.”
The retail center was initially built in 1975 as an 85,200-square-foot Kmart department store. Several years later, an additional 42,000 square feet of retail space was added to the east side. For more than 30 years, the Kmart-anchored center was a vibrant revenue-generating asset for Mesa, according to the release.
Kmart permanently shut its doors at the center in October 2015.
Red Mountain Group has renovated the original space and has plans for a second phase to redevelop the additional 42,000 square feet and possibly add pad sites along the Main Street frontage.
“We are very excited to complete this redevelopment project in Mesa and the feedback we’ve received from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Michael Mugel, CEO of Red Mountain Group, said in the release. “Bringing new, quality retailers into the shopping center and creating beauty through new architectural design is exactly what we are all about – enhancing retail centers and enhancing the quality of life for the surrounding neighborhoods by increasing home values, creating jobs, and providing a safe and attractive place for everyone to shop.”
Vertical Design Studio was the architect for the project and Frontera Building Company served as general contractor. Westwood provided civil engineering services and Welker Development Resources provided entitlement consulting.