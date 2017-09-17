Beginning Monday, ramps at Bell Road and Grand Avenue to close for a week

Beginning Monday, Sept. 18, the on- and off-ramps at the Bell Road bridge over Grand Avenue will be closed for one week as the Arizona Department of Transportation makes roadway improvements both on and near the overpass, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Bell/Grand ramps will be closed from 1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
Drivers can use detour routes along Dysart and Litchfield roads to make connections between Bell Road and Grand Avenue.
Bell Road will remain open for traffic traveling over the bridge.
Crews are scheduled to remove the median island along westbound Grand Avenue near the Bell Grande Drive intersection. The change is designed to provide improved guidance for drivers making left turns onto Bell Grande Drive while clearly separating that traffic from vehicles using the westbound off-ramp at the Bell Road overpass. Drivers should use caution in the work zone and expect restrictions along westbound U.S. Highway 60 and left-turn closures at the Bell Grande Drive intersection.
Crews also will add sections of what are known as “mountable, rounded curbs” near the ends of the existing barrier walls separating the on- and off-ramps near the crosswalks on the Bell Road overpass. As an additional safety measure, yellow flexible safety posts will be placed near the ends of the ramp barrier walls. The changes are designed to help drivers with turning angles between Bell Road and the ramps.
The ramps first opened to traffic in February as part of ADOT’s $42 million project to build a new interchange connecting Bell Road and Grand Avenue. The improvements are the result of feedback from local drivers as well as staff at ADOT and the city of Surprise.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.