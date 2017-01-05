Rain in forecast for Thursday night

Expecting some showers tonight mainly across the higher terrain, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Cloudier conditions will return later today and into early Friday as a weak weather disturbance moves out of central California and across northern Arizona. Light shower activity will also accompany this system across south-central Arizona with some minor accumulations possible across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley through tomorrow morning. Looking ahead, weak high pressure will quickly build over the desert Southwest into this weekend lending to a modest warming trend with temperatures returning to the low 70s despite continuing periods of high cloud cover. All-in-all expect generally pleasant weather into the start of next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on partly sunny skies before more overcast conditions into this evening. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 64˚F-67˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain locales limited to the low 60s. Southwest winds will generally remain in the 5-10 mph range with localized evening/overnight gusts around 15 mph. As highlighted above, expecting some showers tonight mainly across the higher terrain, though some lower desert areas could see some sprinkles.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.