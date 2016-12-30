Rain expected in evening and through Saturday

Shower/rain chances will begin late afternoon/evening before peaking overnight into early Saturday morning, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Similar to last week, two wet weather systems are set to affect the region Friday through the upcoming weekend. The first system, off the Baja coast, will lift northeast into Arizona on Friday bringing evening rain showers to the region lasting into Saturday morning. A second colder system and attendant cold front will then follow later on Saturday lasting into Sunday bringing additional valley rain and high terrain snow (above 5,000 feet). Latest model guidance is showing storm total precipitation anywhere from 0.50”-0.75” across the lower deserts with upwards of 1.50” across the higher terrain regions when all is said on done on Sunday. Similar to last week, we are not anticipating any major flooding issues, but minor runoff in area washes and localized urban problems spots will be possible with the passage of both systems,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For (Dec. 30) plan partly sunny skies early on with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon before shower and rain chances begin. Daytime highs should still reach the low 70s around the Valley with localized breezy conditions through the second half of the day. Shower/rain chances will begin late afternoon/evening before peaking overnight into early Saturday morning. Plan on cooler temperatures on Saturday limited to the mid 60s around the Valley. The second system arrives Saturday evening along with a strong cold front. A large line of showers with possible embedded t-storms should accompany the frontal passage Saturday night into Sunday morning. Valley locations will see widespread rain with higher terrain areas above 5,000 feet seeing snowfall. This system is expected to affect New Year’s Eve/Day travel across the region and it is recommended that everyone plan accordingly. Colder weather in store Sunday and into early next week.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.