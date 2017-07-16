Monsoon activity possible tonight, tomorrow

For today plan on mostly sunny skies into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 101˚F-103˚F range around the Valley, then possible monsoon activity tonight, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Yesterday’s forecast panned out quite well with quite a bit of activity and heavy rain across the northern and western zones. Portions of the central Valley also picked up some measureable rainfall as well. Heading into today, morning observations reveal moisture values maximized across southcentral Arizona with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s and precipitable water just under 2.00”. The monsoon ridge remains centered across the Nevada/Utah border promoting deep easterly steering flow and should remain in place through early next week. Long story short, this is a high-grade monsoon pattern favoring increased daily storm activity and the threat for flash flooding both across the higher terrain and lower deserts. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire county effective today through tomorrow night,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on mostly sunny skies into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 101˚F-103˚F range around the Valley. Initially light and variable winds will again give way to localized gusty evening conditions. Similar to the last few days, storms will initiate across the high terrain north and east of the Valley this afternoon with some of this activity moving south/west onto the lower deserts this evening/overnight. The main threat with any stronger storms will be heavy rainfall (rainfall rates of 1.00”-2.00”/hr) and the threat of flash flooding especially to areas that have seen rain the last few days.”
