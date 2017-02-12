Prime time for rain Sunday is 3 a.m.-noon, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Sunday – rain chances continue, with the prime time being 3 a.m.-noon. Winds look to pick up through this time as well, with gusts to 25 mph. … Storm total precipitation at this time (Saturday-early Monday) looks to be 0.25 inches in the southwest, 0.50 inches central (including Phoenix), and 0.75 inches north and northeast,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
