Prime time for rain 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday

“(Jan. 19): mostly cloudy skies with increasing showers into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will fall back into the low 60s around the Valley. South winds will be breezy at times in the 7-14 mph range with localized greater gusts. Prime time for rain will be 5 p.m.-midnight as most lower desert locations see 0.20”-0.50” of rain with localized higher amounts across the higher terrain by Friday morning. Temperatures will remain limited in the 50s on Friday with light showers into early afternoon. A cold front will then move across the region during the early evening hours bringing windy conditions along widespread moderate to heavy rain showers. Most of the lower deserts north and east of the I-10 corridor are expected to see an additional 0.50”-1.00” with localized higher terrain areas seeing upwards of 2.00” by early Saturday morning (note: areas of above 5,000 feet will see heavy snowfall). Shower activity is expected to persist into Saturday afternoon before a break in the action through Sunday afternoon. Regardless, temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s over the weekend before rain/snow chances return into Monday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.