Presidents Day Valley Metro light rail and buses on Sunday schedule

In observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20, Valley Metro bus and rail will operate Sunday schedules, according to a press release.
There will be no Express or RAPID service. Customer Service will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit valleymetro.org/onlinetools to plan a trip or contact customer service at 602-253-5000.
For more information, visit valleymetro.org.
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In Fiscal Year 2016, total ridership for the system was 67 million passengers. Seven high capacity extensions are planned or are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two boards of directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system, according to a press release.