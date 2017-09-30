Police searching for missing Mesa child, Leilani Miller, 8

Leilani Miller (Photo from https://twitter.com/MesaPD)

Leilani Miller (Photo from https://www.facebook.com/MesaAzPD/.

Mesa Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 8-year-old Leilani Miller, who has been missing from the 600 block of North Hunt since Sept. 29. Call Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

She is described as white, blonde hair, left eye is green and right eye is blue, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds.

Leilani was last seen wearing a navy blue dress with pink emblem on the shoulder area and with a coral and brown backpack, Mesa police said.

A command post for the search of Leilani is at Hawthorne Elementary School, 630 N. Hunt Drive in Mesa, Mesa Police Sgt. Diana T. Williams said in an e-mail.

 

 

 

