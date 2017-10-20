Pleasant weather to end the week

Oct 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Afternoon highs will take a welcomed step back into the 87˚F-90˚F range around the Valley. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.

“General troughing will develop across the Western U.S. Friday into Saturday lending to a noticeable cooling trend and breezy conditions (Friday p.m.). Daily highs through the period will fall back to seasonal normals (upper 80s) with crisp overnight lows back into the 60s. Long story short, pleasant weather to end the week. For (Oct. 20) plan on a return to mainly sunny skies across the region. Afternoon highs will take a welcomed step back into the 87˚F-90˚F range around the Valley. West winds will be breezy in the 10-15 mph range with gusts around 20-25 mph. For Saturday, plan on further cooling as another system moves east across the Great Basin. Highs will remain limited to the mid 80s around the Valley despite mainly sunny skies and easing winds. Heading into Sunday through early next week, high pressure will build north across the region lending to warming temperatures. The forecast calls for low 90s on Sunday before a jump back into the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.

The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.

The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie