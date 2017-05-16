Plan for overnight closures of southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix

Ongoing work to install new traffic-flow sensors will require overnight closures of sections of southbound I-17 in Phoenix this week. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following closures are in place:
- Southbound I-17 will be closed at Dunlap Avenue from 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 17. The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue also will be closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51, 35th Avenue and the I-17 frontage road. Southbound I-17 can use the off- and on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, but expect heavy traffic.
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between Northern and Glendale avenues from 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 18. The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue also will be closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51. Southbound I-17 traffic can detour on 27th or 35th avenues or use the southbound frontage road before re-entering I-17 at Glendale Avenue.
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 19. The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Northern Avenue also will be closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51. Southbound I-17 traffic can detour on 27th or 35th avenues or use the southbound frontage road before re-entering I-17 at Bethany Home Road.
- Southbound I-17 will be closed at Peoria Avenue from 9 p.m. Monday, May 15, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus roads also will be closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51, 35th Avenue and the I-17 frontage road. Southbound I-17 traffic can use the off- and on-ramps at Peoria Avenue, but expect heavy traffic.
