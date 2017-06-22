Plan ahead to avoid westbound I-10 weekend closure west of downtown Phoenix

Motorists traveling to the west Valley this weekend should allow extra travel time or plan ahead to avoid a closure of westbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) at 59th Avenue due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, westbound I-10 at 59th Avenue will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday, June 26. The closure will ensure a 100-foot crane can safely set up temporary structures to support a future flyover bridge.
During the closure, westbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit the freeway at 59th Ave off-ramp and re-enter at the 59th Avenue on-ramp, but heavy delays are still anticipated.
The 43rd and 51st avenue westbound I-10 on-ramps will be closed as well to help reduce backups.
A second weekend closure (July 7-10) will be needed set falsework beams above the roadway.
These closures are needed to set steel beams to temporarily support the concrete structure, also known as a straddle bent, for the future westbound I-10 connection to southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. The straddle bent is a multicolumn pier with an extra-wide column spacing to straddle the I-10 lanes directly below the pier.
The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up-to-date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.