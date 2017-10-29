Paving on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction this week

The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a paving project this week along a nearly 20-mile section of north- and southbound I-17 north of Phoenix.
Expect delays while traffic is guided through alternating travel lanes and speed is reduced to 55 mph.
Paving is scheduled to occur between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31, between milepost 259 (Crown King Road) and milepost 278 (just south of State Route 169).
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
