ADOT begins pavement-improvement project on Interstate 10 in Pinal County

Work has started on an Arizona Department of Transportation project to remove and replace the pavement along three miles of Interstate 10 in Pinal County between the State Route 587 junction and the Gila River Bridge.
The project is scheduled to last several weeks and initially will require lane restrictions and some ramp closures near the SR 587 traffic interchange. Drivers who use I-10 between Casa Grande and the Phoenix area should allow extra travel time as the following restrictions are scheduled to be in place beginning Sunday:
- The westbound I-10 off-ramp at SR 587 will be closed from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 20.
- Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane near SR 587 from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at SR 587 also will be closed.
- Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane near SR 587 from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at SR 587 also will be closed.
- Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane near SR 587 from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at SR 587 also will be closed.
- Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between SR 587 and the Gila River Bridge from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 and from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
Alternate Routes: Consider using Riggs Road or Hunt Highway and SR 387 as local alternate routes. Drivers traveling beyond the Phoenix area on I-10 should consider using I-8 and SR 85 as alternate routes.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.