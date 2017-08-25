Ozone high-pollution advisory Aug. 25

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone high-pollution advisory for Friday, Aug. 25.
Ground-level ozone is formed by a chemical reaction that needs heat from sunlight, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds [VOCs] to form. The months of April through September make up the Valley’s longer-than-normal “ozone season.”
“High-pollution advisory” means the highest concentration of pollution may exceed the federal health standard. Active children, adults and people with lung disease such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
People most affected by ozone include children, senior citizens, people who work or exercise outdoors and people with pre-existing respiratory disease. Ozone can irritate the respiratory system, aggravate asthma and reduce the immune system’s ability to fight off respiratory infections. Ozone-related health problems include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, headaches, nausea, and throat and lung irritation.
Restrictions
- Employees and contractors of government entities are prohibited from operating leaf blowers.
- Open burning activity is restricted in Maricopa County. This includes individuals and businesses which have burn permits for open burning.
Take action
- Drive as little as possible: car pool, use public transit or telecommute. For information on transportation alternatives, visit Valley Metro: www.ShareTheRide.com
- Reduce your time waiting in long drive-thru lines. For example, at coffee shops, fast-food restaurants or banks. Park your car and go inside.
- Fuel your vehicle after dark or during cooler evening hours.
- Avoid using leaf blowers.
- Use low-VOC or water-based paints, stains, finishes and paint strippers.
- Delay big painting projects until high-pollution advisories or health watches have passed.
- Make sure containers of household cleaners, garage and yard chemicals and other solvents are sealed properly to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air.
- Eliminate wood-burning in fireplaces, stoves, chimineas and outdoor fire pits.
- Conserve electricity.
Transportation coordinators
- Due to unhealthy levels of ozone, Transportation Coordinators are encouraged to email employees and activate your HPA plans. The Maricopa County Air Quality Department encourages the use of alternative modes of transportation, especially when pollution levels are expected to be on the rise.
- Remind employees that they are encouraged to make more clean air. By taking small, simple steps every day, we can all make a difference. Additional tips on how to reduce air pollution can be found at www.CleanAirMakeMore.com.