Overnight work will restrict northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix June 12-15

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane during overnight hours in areas between Thomas Road and Peoria Avenue in Phoenix next week while crews place permanent lane stripes along the recently resurfaced freeway.
An Arizona Department of Transportation freeway improvement project has added a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt along an 11-mile stretch of I-17 north of 19th Avenue.
Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane, for approximately two miles each time, in areas between Thomas Road and Peoria Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, June 12-15.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51, while the overnight restrictions are in place.
The $9.8 million I-17 improvement project includes the rubberized asphalt resurfacing and installation of new fencing on bridges over the freeway. Other upgrades include concrete barrier improvements and new signs along the freeway corridor. Work will be completed this summer.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.