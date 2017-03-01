Overnight closures of westbound US 60 scheduled in East Valley

Overnight improvement work will close sections of westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in the East Valley this week (Feb. 28-March 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place:
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Greenfield Road and Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) for traffic-flow detector installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Higley Road also closed. Consider exiting westbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Val Vista Drive.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (March 2) and from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (March 3) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road also closed. Consider exiting westbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Gilbert Road.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides state highway information via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).