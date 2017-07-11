Overnight closures of Interstate 17 in Phoenix scheduled this week

Stretches of southbound I-17 in Phoenix will be closed during overnight hours this week to allow crews to add permanent lane stripes on the freeway’s new layer of rubberized asphalt pavement. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the following overnight closures are in place:
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between Bethany Home and Camelback roads from 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, for permanent lane striping.
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between Camelback and Indian School roads from 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 13, for permanent lane striping.
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between Indian School and Thomas roads from 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 14, for permanent lane striping.
Alternate routes include State Route 51 and the southbound frontage road.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information about this project, visit the project web site. Call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov with questions or comments. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s traveler information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.