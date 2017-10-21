Northbound Seventh Avenue remains restricted at I-17

Northbound Seventh Avenue remains narrowed to one lane at the Interstate 17 interchange in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should consider using other northbound routes in the area approaching downtown Phoenix, including Central Avenue and Seventh Street.
The northbound Seventh Avenue left turning lanes to the northbound I-17 on-ramp are closed. The southbound I-17 off-ramp also is restricted with one of two left turn lanes to northbound Seventh Avenue closed.
The restrictions are in place while ADOT prepares for future bridge repairs at the interchange. One of the I-17 bridge girders over Seventh Avenue was damaged Oct. 9 when it was struck by an over-height vehicle.
The I-17 bridge was inspected by bridge engineers who determined it is safe for freeway travel while repairs are scheduled.