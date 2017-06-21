North I-17 overnight closures set in Phoenix area June 20-23

Ongoing work to install new traffic-flow sensors will require overnight closures of sections of northbound Interstate 17 in the Phoenix area June 20-23. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following closures are in place:
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed overnight between Thomas and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (June 20) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-17 at “Stack” interchange closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road also closed. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road, 19th Avenue or 27th Avenue.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed overnight at Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (June 21) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at McDowell and Thomas roads also closed. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road, 19th Avenue or 27th Avenue.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed overnight at Camelback Road from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (June 22) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thomas and Indian School roads also closed. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road, 19th Avenue or 27th Avenue.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (June 23) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Camelback Road also closed. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northbound I-17 traffic also can detour along frontage road, 19th Avenue or 27th Avenue.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides state highway information via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).