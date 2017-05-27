No restrictions on Interstate 17 in Phoenix this weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation is pausing its pavement-improvement project on I-17 in Phoenix over the Memorial Day weekend. No closures or restrictions are scheduled Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29.
Construction activities are scheduled to resume at 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, south of Van Buren Street.
ADOT is repaving I-17 between Dunlap and 19th avenues with smooth, durable rubberized asphalt. Crews have completed work on the northbound lanes and plan to finish work on the southbound lanes in June.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information about this project, visit azdot.gov/I17pavementpreservation, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.
