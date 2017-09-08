New way to submit power of attorney and disclosure forms

Effective Sept. 1, the Department of Revenue is making it easier for taxpayers to appoint someone to discuss confidential information or respond to tax questions with the department.
ADOR has revised the power of attorney and disclosure process for taxpayers to submit the necessary form. A taxpayer may now submit the Arizona Form 285 and Form 285B through e-mail or fax, in addition to the mail. These forms authorize the Department to release confidential information to the taxpayer’s Appointee.
Taxpayers may e-mail these completed forms to POA@azdor.gov or fax to 602-716-6008.
The department recommends that the taxpayer use secure e-mail when sending this form electronically.
Signatures must be handwritten on the form, not typed. As a reminder, taxpayer’s forms should be complete and signed. Incomplete or unsigned forms will not be processed and will be returned to the taxpayer for correction.
See Form 285 instructions for additional information.