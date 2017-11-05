New Greenfield Park opens in Mesa with fishing lake

After being closed for nine months for construction, a grand opening ceremony has been held for the newly renovated Greenfield Park, 4105 E. Diamond Ave. in Mesa. Among the many enhancements to the park is the Greenfield Park Urban Fishing Lake. The existing irrigation pond was renovated to be incorporated into the Arizona Game and Fish program as a Community Fishing Pond. Greenfield joins Riverview Park and Red Mountain Park in Mesa in having urban fishing lakes stocked throughout the year.
Funding for the project, which cost more than $3.9 million, is from the 2012 Parks Bond Program approved by Mesa voters. Additional funding is from the 2013 authorized Street Bonds and the Environmental Compliance Fee.
“Projects like the reconstruction of Greenfield Park are truly a community effort,” Mayor John Giles said in a press release. “Voter-approved bonds provided the majority of the funding for this renovation and I know it will be an attraction for urban fishing and families alike.”
Another new feature at Greenfield Park is the renovated playground that includes a shade structure and a sand play area. Additional enhancements are updated adult exercise equipment, new walkways and lights, new restrooms, the addition of a third picnic ramada, retention of the horseshoe pits, expansion of the parking lot and improved stormwater infrastructure. The lake, which includes a fishing pier that is ADA compliant, will continue to be the irrigation source for part of the park. All the improvements to Greenfield Park were made with input from the community.
“I hope that our residents, not only in District 2 but throughout Mesa, enjoy this great new park and all the amenities it has to offer. This will be a real jewel for the area and a destination for families to come and enjoy the outdoors,” District 2 Councilman Jeremy Whittaker said.