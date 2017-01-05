New alignment of US 60 in Superior to begin carrying traffic Friday, Jan. 6

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 60 in the Superior area will be moved onto a newly constructed westbound alignment of the highway on Friday, Jan. 6.
Traffic in both directions on US 60 will be switched onto the newly constructed highway between mileposts 222 and 225 by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Flagging operations will be in effect at various locations between those mileposts from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Once traffic is using the new section of highway, access to the Silver King neighborhood and to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum will be maintained to traffic in both directions. Traffic from the Silver King neighborhood will use Gila Station Road to access US 60.
The work is part of a $32.8 million project to improve US 60 by dividing the highway in the Superior area, between mileposts 222 and 227.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.