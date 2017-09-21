Arizona Department of Health Services receives National Public Health Accreditation

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Sept. 20 it has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. The national accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and ultimately transforming the quality and performance of the nation’s state, local, tribal and territorial public health departments, according to a press release.
“We’re excited and honored to achieve national accreditation that recognizes the success our public health programs have in improving the health and wellness of our communities statewide,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in the release. “To gain this national accreditation, PHAB evaluated the effectiveness of ADHS’s public health programs and our continuous quality improvement process. After a site visit from PHAB in July, it was clear our dedicated staff operate effective programs that are improving the health of people in Arizona.”
ADHS submitted thousands of documents that supported the PHAB standards and measures for evaluating processes and services, outcomes, and progress toward specific goals and objectives. The documents included a large variety of examples that included presentations to stakeholders, needs assessments for vulnerable populations, and information about technical assistance provided to community partners that improved the public health system in Arizona.
ADHS joins county health departments in Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, and Yavapai counties as national accredited public health agencies in Arizona. To learn more about the Public Health Accreditation Board standards for national accreditation, visit phaboard.org.