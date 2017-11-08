Mural honoring women painted at Mayor Jeff Serdy’s business

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy’s business, AJI Sporting Goods, 10444 E. Apache Trail in Mesa, has a new painted mural honoring working women.
It is the second mural Mr. Serdy has commissioned.
The first one, done in 2013, was “dedicated to the American military protecting our freedom since 1776,” according to a sign painted on the mural. [Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/east-valley-state/ribbon-cutting-held-to-mark-completion-of-military-mural/]
“Four years ago I did the military mural and people, as it was being painted, people were giving me input on ‘Well, you forgot the Korean War’ and so we added the 38th parallel; “you forgot the Navy,” so we went back and we put the ship in the harbor, the Constitution; ‘and there’s been dogs,’ so we added a dog,” Mr. Serdy said in a Nov. 7 interview. “But there’s one thing that I didn’t get up there and that was a woman and I was just thinking I’ve felt bad ever since because none of us would be here without women, our mothers and .. for the last years I’ve been thinking ‘Well, how do I remedy that?’ so I had this whole mural commissioned just showing the strength of the women and just thanking them for what they’ve done and what they do,” he said.
When asked why he chose the three careers he did — a woman in the military, a construction worker and a police officer — he said, “The construction worker, you can see that she is tired at the end of the day but she still has to go home and probably take care of her kids and that’s the way a lot of mothers are. How many people have working mothers? And the police officer and the soldier, we have a lot of military ladies and I just thought that those three represented a broad base of women,” Mr. Serdy said.
The newest mural was done by Tony Gomez. Steve Leach did the lettering, which states “Our mothers… Our sisters… Our wives… Our daughters… Made us who we are.”
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com