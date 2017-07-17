Muggy and 97˚F-100˚F range July 17

Daytime highs should fall back into the 97˚F-100˚F range with muggy conditions persisting, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Monday) we’re expecting an uptick in remnant morning cloudiness from overnight storms before sunnier conditions into the afternoon. Daytime highs should fall back into the 97˚F-100˚F range with muggy conditions persisting. The setup will remain favorable for increased t-storm activity across the region with the threat of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding. The main limiting factor will be whether or not the atmosphere is worked over from increased storms (last) evening. Moving ahead into Tuesday, increased moisture levels will persist and daily temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s to low 100s. Model guidance continues to show a favorable pattern with east/southeasterly steering flow. It’s worth noting that convective trends over the next 24-36 hours will go a long way in determining how much activity we see on Tuesday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.