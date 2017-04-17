Monday to warm into 91˚F-94˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 91˚F-94˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Another mainly quiet weather week is in the cards with above-average temperatures, dry conditions and periods of increased breezes. Looking at the big picture, weak ridging (general high pressure) will remain in place across the desert Southwest as the bulk of the Pacific storm track is deflected across the northern tier of the country. Outside of an uptick in passing high clouds today and some increased breezes through mid-week, plan on mostly sunny skies with daily afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. For today plan on periods of passing high clouds through this evening. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 91˚F-94˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the mid to upper 80s. West winds will generally remain in the 4-8 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph this afternoon/evening. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s around the urban corridor under partly cloudy skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.