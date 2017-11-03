Mild temperatures forecast Nov. 3

Daytime highs will be in the 80˚F-83˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Our string of milder temperatures will continue the remainder of the work week and into this upcoming weekend. Looking at the big picture, general west/southwesterly flow aloft will dominate the pattern through the end of the week bringing varying amounts of mid and high clouds across the region as well as keeping temperatures around seasonal normals. Looking ahead, more unsettled weather including slight chances for showers/rain may come into play early next week as a Pacific disturbance moves across the desert Southwest. Long story short the weather should be quite pleasant the next few days. For (Nov. 3) plan on sunny skies early on before an uptick in passing high clouds (periods of overcast skies) through the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will be similar to today’s in the 80˚F-83˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no noteworthy gusts. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will briefly warm into the mid 80s on Saturday under sunny skies before cooling back into the low 80s on Sunday. As highlighted above, more unsettled weather is possible for early next week with an approaching weather system and possible chances for showers/light rain during the Monday-Wednesday time frame,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.