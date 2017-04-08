Mid-80s for the Valley Saturday
On Saturday expect highs around 80 in the northern zones, mid-80s for the Valley and upper 80s for Gila Bend, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(April 8): mostly cloudy and breezy to windy in the afternoon. Highs around 80 in the northern zones, mid-80s for the Valley and upper 80s for Gila Bend. (Saturday) night – still some breezes around and partly cloudy. Low to mid-50s outside the urban core, upper 50s inside,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
