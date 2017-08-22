Mesa Sister Cities seeking students for summer exchange program

The Mesa Sister Cites Youth Ambassador Exchange Program is looking for high school sophomores and juniors interested in traveling to one of Mesa’s five sister cities next summer. The cities include Burnaby, Canada; Caraz, Peru; Guaymas, Mexico; Kaiping, China and Upper Hut, New Zealand, according to a press release.
The program is open to Mesa residents and offers students the opportunity to learn more about the city and its culture through a three-week, home-hosted experience. Mesa students then reciprocate and house their host brother or sister when they visit Mesa during the same summer.
The application deadline is Oct. 6. Applications and program details are available at mesasistercities.org. For additional information contact Jerry Paulus, Mesa Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Program Chair, at 480-861-9573 or Guaymas, Mexico Chair Mary Vardian at 480-318-3558.
Mesa Sister Cities fosters international cooperation and understanding through community involvement and one-on-one relationships between Mesa citizens and those of other countries. The goal of Mesa Sister Cities is to develop lasting and meaningful exchanges in areas including education, business, culture, technology and medicine.